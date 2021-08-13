Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.19

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 24964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

