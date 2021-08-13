Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $222.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

HUBB stock opened at $205.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $206.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 42.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 131,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,637,000 after buying an additional 30,806 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

