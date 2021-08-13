Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by CIBC to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBM. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$5.01 and a 52-week high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$397.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$438.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.54%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.