Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.96. Humanigen shares last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 3,152 shares.

The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HGEN shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Humanigen from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 9,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $165,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock worth $40,144,010. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -2.35.

Humanigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

