Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.74), with a volume of 96,123 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.18. The stock has a market cap of £345.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

