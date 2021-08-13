Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.25 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $220.17 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for $13.42 or 0.00028892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00056510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014885 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00896783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00114907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

