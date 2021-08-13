Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covey Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $18.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,743.88. 823,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,221. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,535.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

