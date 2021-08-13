HWG Holdings LP Buys Shares of 18,003 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,824,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,340 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 7,354,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,989,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

