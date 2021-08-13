HWG Holdings LP Makes New $40,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,904,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587,487. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.