HWG Holdings LP Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HWG Holdings LP decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 98.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,379 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.60. 2,841,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,956. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.22 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.75.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

