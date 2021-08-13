Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.17.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ HYFM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. 1,649,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,032. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -323.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

