Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Hyliion stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 2,702,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,274,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 14.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

