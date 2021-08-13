HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%.
Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21.
In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYRE. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
