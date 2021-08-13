HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 304.85% and a negative net margin of 68.17%.

Shares of HyreCar stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 19,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,403. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

In related news, Director Jayaprakash Vijayan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,251 shares of company stock worth $8,725,430. Company insiders own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of HyreCar worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HYRE. TheStreet cut HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

