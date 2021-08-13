Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on IBJHF. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BNP Paribas raised Ibstock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

IBJHF stock remained flat at $$3.18 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02. Ibstock has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

