IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of -157.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

