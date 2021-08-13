IFP Advisors Inc Has $728,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,738 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.23 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.20.

