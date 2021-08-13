IFP Advisors Inc Has $851,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,263 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.49% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 513.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 637,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 533,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,556,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 177,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $972,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

