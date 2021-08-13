IFP Advisors Inc Has $980,000 Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,999 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,605 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of K opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $71.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on K. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

