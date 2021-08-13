IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7,386 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,386 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $106.93 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.