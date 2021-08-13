II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

