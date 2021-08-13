II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. II-VI updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.
Shares of II-VI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44.
In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
About II-VI
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.
Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?
Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.