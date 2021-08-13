II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million to $830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $797.83 million.II-VI also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-$0.900 EPS.

NASDAQ IIVI traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $63.88. 949,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.03. II-VI has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.89.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

