ImageCoin Price Reaches $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $309,703.12 and approximately $131,740.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 143.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000048 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,397,599 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

