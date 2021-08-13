Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

IMGO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

IMGO opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

