ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 638,500 shares, an increase of 467.6% from the July 15th total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IPA traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,435. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

