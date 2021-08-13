IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IMV had a negative net margin of 10,579.51% and a negative return on equity of 94.95%.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.52. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.06.

Get IMV alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.