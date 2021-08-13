IMV (TSE:IMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

IMV (TSE:IMV)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday.

IMV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on IMV from C$5.25 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of IMV opened at C$2.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.47. IMV has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$6.66. The firm has a market cap of C$169.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.65.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$0.09 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

IMV Company Profile

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

