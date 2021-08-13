Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives $18.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. 1,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.