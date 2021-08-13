Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.67. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 31.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 49.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $465.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

