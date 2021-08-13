Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000170 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

IFC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

