Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

NASDAQ IEA opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.62.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp purchased 3,185,039 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,035,429.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter worth $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

