Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.61

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $40,016,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the period. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth $4,780,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 853,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the period. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 34.6% during the first quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

