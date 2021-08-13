Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.61

Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.61 and last traded at $66.57, with a volume of 1284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.51.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%.
About Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.
See Also: EV Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.