Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.450-$6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingredion will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

