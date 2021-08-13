Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Innospec stock opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.31. Innospec has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.