Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inotiv.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NOTV stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $461.23 million, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.01. Inotiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

