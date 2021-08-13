Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Announces Earnings Results

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 47.67% and a negative net margin of 5.52%.

NOTV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $31.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

