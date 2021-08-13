Insider Buying: Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert M. Averick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Robert M. Averick bought 2,500 shares of Amtech Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.39 million, a PE ratio of -124.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 34.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 198,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 30.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 265.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 96,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

