Insider Buying: Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) Insider Buys A$166,000.00 in Stock

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited (ASX:CHM) insider George Matcham purchased 500,000 shares of Chimeric Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$166,000.00 ($118,571.43).

Chimeric Therapeutics Company Profile

Chimeric Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes chimeric antigen receptor T cell therapy drugs for solid tumors in Australia. It is developing CLTX-CAR T cell therapy that is Phase I clinical study in Glioblastoma. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carlton, Australia.

