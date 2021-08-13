Insider Buying: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Director Marc D. Kozin bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.52.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 464,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

