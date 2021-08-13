Insider Buying: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Buys $8,878,217.70 in Stock

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kelcy L. Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,089,828 shares of Energy Transfer stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,993,722.76.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,874,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 46.6% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 302,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 96,119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 534,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 33,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

