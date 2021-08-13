Insider Buying: Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Buys 59,171 Shares of Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider David Steel bought 59,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).
Shares of NTQ opened at GBX 16.55 ($0.22) on Friday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.31. The firm has a market cap of £11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79.
Enteq Upstream Company Profile
