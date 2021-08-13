Insider Buying: Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Buys 59,171 Shares of Stock

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) insider David Steel bought 59,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £10,059.07 ($13,142.24).

Shares of NTQ opened at GBX 16.55 ($0.22) on Friday. Enteq Upstream Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.31. The firm has a market cap of £11.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79.

Enteq Upstream Company Profile

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

