Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.42.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.