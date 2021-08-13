Insider Buying: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,477.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $55.91 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,262,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

