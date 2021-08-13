Insider Buying: StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Director Albert Aboody acquired 4,000 shares of StarTek stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $22,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SRT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,699. StarTek, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. StarTek had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. Equities research analysts predict that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in StarTek during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in StarTek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omni-channel customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

