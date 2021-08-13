Insider Buying: Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) Insider Purchases £25,550 in Stock

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST) insider Paul Fletcher purchased 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £25,550 ($33,381.24).

Vast Resources stock opened at GBX 7 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.54. Vast Resources plc has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 24.30 ($0.32).

Get Vast Resources alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vast Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Vast Resources plc explores for and develops mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, diamond, copper, lead, molybdenum, and zinc deposits. Its principal projects are the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania and the Chiadzwa Community diamond concession situated in Zimbabwe.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.