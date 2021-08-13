Insider Buying: Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) Insider Acquires 33 Shares of Stock

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) insider Gary McGrath purchased 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £150.81 ($197.03).

Gary McGrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Gary McGrath purchased 32 shares of Zotefoams stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £152 ($198.59).

On Tuesday, June 8th, Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total value of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47).

Zotefoams stock opened at GBX 463 ($6.05) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 460.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of £225.12 million and a PE ratio of 31.71. Zotefoams plc has a 12 month low of GBX 360 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 530 ($6.92).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZTF shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

