Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Chad M. Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total value of $385,300.00.

ADPT stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.