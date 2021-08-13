Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Sells $2,603,250.00 in Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter M. Moglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $2,612,750.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $204.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $209.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 61.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 96,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,786,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $40,702,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,484,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,849,000 after buying an additional 92,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

