Insider Selling: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Sells 5,119 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $712.54 million, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSV shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,339 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 86,750 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 995,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 502,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 57,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

