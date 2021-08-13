Insider Selling: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total value of $1,488,177.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CRL opened at $407.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.33 and a 52 week high of $420.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $379.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

