Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

