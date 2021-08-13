Insider Selling: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRSP stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
